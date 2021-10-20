Gabelli Funds LLC Reduces Stock Holdings in Patterson Companies, Inc. (NASDAQ:PDCO)

Gabelli Funds LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Patterson Companies, Inc. (NASDAQ:PDCO) by 4.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 164,950 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,000 shares during the quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC owned 0.17% of Patterson Companies worth $5,013,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its holdings in shares of Patterson Companies by 391.2% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 835 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 665 shares during the period. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. grew its position in Patterson Companies by 89.8% in the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 1,346 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 637 shares during the period. Capital Analysts LLC purchased a new position in Patterson Companies in the first quarter worth approximately $104,000. KB Financial Partners LLC acquired a new position in Patterson Companies during the first quarter worth $140,000. Finally, Sit Investment Associates Inc. lifted its stake in Patterson Companies by 25.7% during the first quarter. Sit Investment Associates Inc. now owns 5,375 shares of the company’s stock worth $172,000 after purchasing an additional 1,100 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.36% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:PDCO opened at $31.90 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The company has a market cap of $3.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.65, a PEG ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 1.58. Patterson Companies, Inc. has a 52 week low of $23.73 and a 52 week high of $37.37. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $30.88 and a 200 day moving average price of $32.00.

Patterson Companies (NASDAQ:PDCO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, September 1st. The company reported $0.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.06. Patterson Companies had a net margin of 2.64% and a return on equity of 20.74%. The company had revenue of $1.61 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.46 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.33 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 29.6% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Patterson Companies, Inc. will post 2.03 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 5th. Investors of record on Friday, October 22nd will be given a dividend of $0.26 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 21st. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.26%. Patterson Companies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 54.45%.

A number of research analysts have commented on the company. Robert W. Baird decreased their price target on Patterson Companies from $37.00 to $35.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, June 24th. Zacks Investment Research raised Patterson Companies from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $31.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 24th. TheStreet raised Patterson Companies from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 23rd. Finally, Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on shares of Patterson Companies from $44.00 to $41.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, June 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Patterson Companies has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $33.00.

Patterson Cos., Inc engages in dental and animal health supplies. It operates through the following segments: Dental, Animal Health, and Corporate. The Dental segment provides consumable dental products, equipment and software, turnkey digital solutions an value-added services to dentists and dental laboratories.

