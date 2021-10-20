Gabelli Funds LLC Sells 25,000 Shares of Altice USA, Inc. (NYSE:ATUS)

Gabelli Funds LLC reduced its position in shares of Altice USA, Inc. (NYSE:ATUS) by 14.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 147,400 shares of the company’s stock after selling 25,000 shares during the period. Gabelli Funds LLC’s holdings in Altice USA were worth $5,032,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Ossiam acquired a new stake in shares of Altice USA during the 1st quarter worth approximately $56,000. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators bought a new stake in shares of Altice USA in the second quarter worth $86,000. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new stake in shares of Altice USA in the second quarter worth $154,000. Jump Financial LLC acquired a new position in Altice USA during the second quarter worth $205,000. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. acquired a new position in Altice USA during the second quarter worth $228,000. 54.85% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities analysts recently commented on ATUS shares. HSBC upgraded shares of Altice USA from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $35.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Barclays dropped their target price on shares of Altice USA from $36.00 to $24.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. TD Securities dropped their target price on shares of Altice USA from $43.00 to $42.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 30th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Altice USA from $35.00 to $22.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 11th. Finally, Loop Capital dropped their price objective on shares of Altice USA from $28.00 to $20.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, September 30th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $30.00.

In other news, EVP Michael Olsen sold 3,000 shares of Altice USA stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.58, for a total transaction of $82,740.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 9,000 shares of company stock worth $237,720. Company insiders own 53.10% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:ATUS opened at $17.26 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $24.46 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $30.91. Altice USA, Inc. has a 1-year low of $17.10 and a 1-year high of $38.30. The stock has a market cap of $7.89 billion, a PE ratio of 10.79 and a beta of 1.18.

Altice USA (NYSE:ATUS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 27th. The company reported $0.51 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.04. Altice USA had a negative return on equity of 129.77% and a net margin of 8.00%. The business had revenue of $2.52 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.52 billion. Equities research analysts forecast that Altice USA, Inc. will post 1.91 earnings per share for the current year.

Altice USA, Inc engages in the provision of broadband, pay television, telephony services, proprietary content, and advertising services. Its brands include Optimum, Suddenlink, Lightpath, AMS, News 12 Networks, and News 12 Varsity. The firm operates through the Cablevision and Cequel business operations.

