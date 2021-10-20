Gabelli Funds LLC Sells 6,500 Shares of Iridium Communications Inc. (NASDAQ:IRDM)

Gabelli Funds LLC decreased its holdings in Iridium Communications Inc. (NASDAQ:IRDM) by 8.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 75,000 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 6,500 shares during the quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC owned 0.06% of Iridium Communications worth $2,999,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Albion Financial Group UT bought a new position in shares of Iridium Communications during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $40,000. Maverick Capital Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Iridium Communications during the 1st quarter worth approximately $91,000. Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP bought a new position in shares of Iridium Communications during the 1st quarter worth approximately $206,000. Advisor Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Iridium Communications during the 1st quarter worth approximately $212,000. Finally, XTX Topco Ltd bought a new position in shares of Iridium Communications during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $213,000. 84.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Iridium Communications alerts:

Several equities analysts have commented on IRDM shares. Barclays raised shares of Iridium Communications from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $35.50 to $40.00 in a research report on Monday, July 26th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Iridium Communications from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $47.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, September 21st. Finally, Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on shares of Iridium Communications in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. They set an “overweight” rating and a $50.00 price target for the company. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Iridium Communications currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $43.60.

Shares of IRDM stock opened at $41.03 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $42.07 and a 200-day moving average of $40.27. The company has a quick ratio of 3.38, a current ratio of 3.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21. Iridium Communications Inc. has a 12-month low of $25.30 and a 12-month high of $54.65. The firm has a market cap of $5.41 billion, a P/E ratio of -410.26 and a beta of 1.10.

Iridium Communications (NASDAQ:IRDM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 18th. The technology company reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.02). Iridium Communications had a negative net margin of 2.23% and a negative return on equity of 0.96%. The company had revenue of $162.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $153.76 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.03) EPS. Iridium Communications’s quarterly revenue was up 7.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that Iridium Communications Inc. will post -0.1 EPS for the current year.

In related news, VP Timothy Kapalka sold 2,070 shares of Iridium Communications stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.00, for a total value of $95,220.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 22,284 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,025,064. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Suzanne E. Mcbride sold 32,553 shares of Iridium Communications stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.89, for a total transaction of $1,331,092.17. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 106,120 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,339,246.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 87,967 shares of company stock valued at $3,662,222 over the last quarter. 2.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Iridium Communications Profile

Iridium Communications, Inc is a mobile voice and data satellite communications network. Its satellite network provides communication where terrestrial wireless or wireline networks do not exist or are limited. The company’s principal lines of business include Land Mobile, Maritime, Aviation, IoT Data Services, Hosted Payloads and Other Data Services, and Government.

Featured Article: How to Invest in an Index Fund

Receive News & Ratings for Iridium Communications Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Iridium Communications and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.