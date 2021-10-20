Galliford Try (LON:GFRD) Hits New 12-Month High at $200.00

Shares of Galliford Try Holdings PLC (LON:GFRD) hit a new 52-week high on Wednesday . The company traded as high as GBX 200 ($2.61) and last traded at GBX 190.70 ($2.49), with a volume of 429202 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 193.40 ($2.53).

Separately, Liberum Capital upped their target price on Galliford Try from GBX 250 ($3.27) to GBX 270 ($3.53) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 8th.

The stock has a market capitalization of £211.78 million and a PE ratio of 28.16. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.32. The stock has a fifty day moving average of GBX 173.46 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 148.19.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 11th will be given a GBX 3.50 ($0.05) dividend. This represents a yield of 1.96%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 11th. This is a boost from Galliford Try’s previous dividend of $1.20. Galliford Try’s payout ratio is 0.18%.

Galliford Try Company Profile (LON:GFRD)

Galliford Try Holdings PLC, together with its subsidiaries, operates in the construction business in the United Kingdom. The company's Building division works with private and public sector clients in health, education, and defense. Its Infrastructure division carries out civil engineering projects in the highways and environment sectors.

