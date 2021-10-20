Gamco Investors INC. ET AL Acquires 405 Shares of Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN)

Gamco Investors INC. ET AL grew its holdings in Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN) by 8.9% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 4,974 shares of the life sciences company’s stock after acquiring an additional 405 shares during the quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL’s holdings in Illumina were worth $2,354,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. raised its stake in Illumina by 7.7% in the first quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. now owns 3,666 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $1,407,000 after purchasing an additional 261 shares in the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. raised its stake in Illumina by 9.5% in the first quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 54,969 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $21,111,000 after purchasing an additional 4,764 shares in the last quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC raised its stake in Illumina by 165.6% in the first quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC now owns 85 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 53 shares in the last quarter. WealthStone Inc. raised its stake in Illumina by 16.2% in the first quarter. WealthStone Inc. now owns 866 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $332,000 after purchasing an additional 121 shares in the last quarter. Finally, KCM Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in Illumina by 17.8% in the first quarter. KCM Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,507 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $579,000 after purchasing an additional 228 shares in the last quarter. 88.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

ILMN has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Illumina from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $390.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Tuesday. TheStreet downgraded Illumina from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 6th. SVB Leerink lowered their target price on Illumina from $425.00 to $420.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday. Canaccord Genuity boosted their target price on Illumina from $515.00 to $555.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 9th. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their target price on Illumina from $510.00 to $560.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $422.92.

In other Illumina news, SVP Alexander Aravanis sold 2,926 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $409.21, for a total transaction of $1,197,348.46. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, SVP Charles Dadswell sold 314 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $482.23, for a total value of $151,420.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 5,568 shares of company stock worth $2,466,244 over the last quarter. 0.23% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NASDAQ:ILMN opened at $414.08 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $60.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 79.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a current ratio of 6.08, a quick ratio of 5.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $448.86 and its 200-day moving average is $440.13. Illumina, Inc. has a 1-year low of $288.01 and a 1-year high of $555.77.

Illumina (NASDAQ:ILMN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The life sciences company reported $1.87 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.36 by $0.51. The company had revenue of $1.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.01 billion. Illumina had a return on equity of 18.12% and a net margin of 19.36%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.62 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Illumina, Inc. will post 6.48 EPS for the current year.

Illumina Profile

Illumina, Inc engages in the development, manufacturing, and marketing of life science tools and integrated systems for large-scale analysis of genetic variation and function. It operates through Core Illumina segment, which serves customers in the research, clinical and applied markets, and enable the adoption of a variety of genomic solutions.

