Gamco Investors INC. ET AL Acquires 4,600 Shares of PACCAR Inc (NASDAQ:PCAR)

Gamco Investors INC. ET AL increased its holdings in shares of PACCAR Inc (NASDAQ:PCAR) by 26.6% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 21,900 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,600 shares during the quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL’s holdings in PACCAR were worth $1,955,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL increased its position in PACCAR by 29.7% during the second quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL now owns 684,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,101,000 after acquiring an additional 156,600 shares during the last quarter. Natixis increased its position in PACCAR by 949.0% in the second quarter. Natixis now owns 421,646 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,632,000 after buying an additional 381,451 shares in the last quarter. Toroso Investments LLC purchased a new stake in PACCAR in the second quarter worth about $208,000. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. increased its position in PACCAR by 11.2% in the second quarter. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 626,386 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,905,000 after buying an additional 62,836 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Neuberger Berman Group LLC increased its position in PACCAR by 11.3% in the second quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 4,260 shares of the company’s stock worth $257,000 after buying an additional 433 shares in the last quarter. 62.58% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of PACCAR stock opened at $86.50 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $82.11 and a 200 day moving average of $87.22. PACCAR Inc has a 12 month low of $77.96 and a 12 month high of $103.19. The firm has a market cap of $30.03 billion, a PE ratio of 17.16, a PEG ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a current ratio of 2.57, a quick ratio of 2.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64.

PACCAR (NASDAQ:PCAR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The company reported $1.41 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.39 by $0.02. PACCAR had a return on equity of 16.52% and a net margin of 7.90%. The company had revenue of $5.39 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.50 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.43 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 99.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that PACCAR Inc will post 5.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 7th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.34 per share. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.57%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 15th. PACCAR’s dividend payout ratio is currently 36.36%.

PCAR has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on PACCAR from $96.00 to $87.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on PACCAR from $93.00 to $85.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 5th. Citigroup increased their target price on PACCAR from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded PACCAR from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $112.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 13th. Finally, Wolfe Research upgraded PACCAR from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $96.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $100.42.

PACCAR Company Profile

PACCAR, Inc is a global technology company, which engages in the design and manufacture of light, medium, and heavy-duty trucks. It operates through the following segments: Truck, Parts and Financial Services. The Truck segment designs and manufactures heavy, medium, and light duty diesel trucks which are marketed under the Kenworth, Peterbilt, and DAF brands.

