Gamco Investors INC. ET AL Acquires 54,587 Shares of Liberty Latin America Ltd. (NASDAQ:LILA)

Gamco Investors INC. ET AL grew its holdings in Liberty Latin America Ltd. (NASDAQ:LILA) by 38.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 198,132 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 54,587 shares during the period. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL owned 0.08% of Liberty Latin America worth $2,746,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of LILA. US Bancorp DE lifted its stake in shares of Liberty Latin America by 5,165.9% in the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,159 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 2,118 shares during the last quarter. Ergoteles LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Liberty Latin America in the first quarter worth $41,000. Eaton Vance Management acquired a new stake in shares of Liberty Latin America in the first quarter worth $49,000. Mackenzie Financial Corp lifted its stake in shares of Liberty Latin America by 11.5% in the second quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 14,050 shares of the company’s stock worth $195,000 after buying an additional 1,450 shares during the last quarter. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc lifted its stake in shares of Liberty Latin America by 6.2% in the second quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 18,891 shares of the company’s stock worth $265,000 after buying an additional 1,105 shares during the last quarter. 15.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Liberty Latin America alerts:

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Liberty Latin America from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 29th.

NASDAQ:LILA opened at $12.33 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $2.87 billion, a P/E ratio of -64.89 and a beta of 1.43. Liberty Latin America Ltd. has a one year low of $9.17 and a one year high of $14.79. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $13.30 and a 200 day moving average price of $13.69.

Liberty Latin America (NASDAQ:LILA) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.02 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.10) by $0.12. The company had revenue of $1.17 billion for the quarter. On average, research analysts forecast that Liberty Latin America Ltd. will post 0.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Liberty Latin America Company Profile

Liberty Latin America Ltd. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of fixed, mobile and subsea telecommunications services. It operates through the following segments: C&W Caribbean and Networks, VTR/Cabletica, C&W Panama, and Liberty Puerto Rico. The C&W Caribbean and Networks segment provides video, broadband, telephony, and mobile services.

See Also: What is a death cross?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LILA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Liberty Latin America Ltd. (NASDAQ:LILA).

Receive News & Ratings for Liberty Latin America Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Liberty Latin America and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.