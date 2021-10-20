Gamco Investors INC. ET AL Boosts Position in Allied Motion Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:AMOT)

Gamco Investors INC. ET AL grew its holdings in shares of Allied Motion Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:AMOT) by 50.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 50,339 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 16,780 shares during the period. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL owned 0.34% of Allied Motion Technologies worth $1,738,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. grew its stake in Allied Motion Technologies by 49.9% in the second quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 952 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 317 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc grew its stake in Allied Motion Technologies by 41.1% in the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 1,168 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 340 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE boosted its holdings in Allied Motion Technologies by 119.1% in the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,080 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 587 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Allied Motion Technologies by 49.9% in the second quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,835 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $63,000 after acquiring an additional 611 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP boosted its holdings in Allied Motion Technologies by 14.0% in the second quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 5,831 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $201,000 after acquiring an additional 716 shares in the last quarter. 60.56% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, Director Robert B. Engel bought 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 20th. The shares were bought at an average price of $31.72 per share, with a total value of $47,580.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 17.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:AMOT opened at $33.04 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $486.18 million, a P/E ratio of 20.23, a PEG ratio of 2.58 and a beta of 1.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 2.56 and a quick ratio of 1.42. Allied Motion Technologies Inc. has a 1 year low of $25.02 and a 1 year high of $38.10. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $32.64 and its 200-day moving average price is $33.95.

Allied Motion Technologies (NASDAQ:AMOT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The technology company reported $0.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.26 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $101.54 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $99.20 million. Allied Motion Technologies had a return on equity of 10.92% and a net margin of 5.95%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Allied Motion Technologies Inc. will post 1.23 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 18th were issued a $0.025 dividend. This represents a $0.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.30%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 17th. Allied Motion Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is 10.00%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Allied Motion Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, October 11th.

Allied Motion Technologies Company Profile

Allied Motion Technologies, Inc engages in the provision of precision and specialty controlled motion components and systems used in a broad range of industries. Its target markets include vehicle, medical, aerospace and defense, and industrial. It offers brushless motors, brushless motor drives, brushed DC motors, gear motors, and blowers.

