Gamco Investors INC. ET AL Boosts Stake in Snowflake Inc. (NYSE:SNOW)

Gamco Investors INC. ET AL increased its position in Snowflake Inc. (NYSE:SNOW) by 13.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 10,825 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,247 shares during the period. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL’s holdings in Snowflake were worth $2,617,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. First Horizon Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Snowflake during the second quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Monetary Management Group Inc. raised its position in Snowflake by 150.0% during the second quarter. Monetary Management Group Inc. now owns 125 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares during the period. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. raised its position in Snowflake by 94.0% during the second quarter. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. now owns 130 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 63 shares during the period. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA raised its position in Snowflake by 98.9% during the second quarter. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA now owns 175 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 87 shares during the period. Finally, Sandy Spring Bank raised its position in Snowflake by 840.0% during the second quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 188 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 168 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 62.41% of the company’s stock.

In other Snowflake news, CEO Frank Slootman sold 189,282 shares of Snowflake stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $302.88, for a total transaction of $57,329,732.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 247,874 shares in the company, valued at approximately $75,076,077.12. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Benoit Dageville sold 36,619 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $275.00, for a total value of $10,070,225.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 1,036,717 shares of company stock valued at $313,022,408 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 11.30% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SNOW stock opened at $339.74 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $102.23 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -111.39. The business has a fifty day moving average of $304.90 and a 200 day moving average of $263.66. Snowflake Inc. has a 1 year low of $184.71 and a 1 year high of $429.00.

Snowflake (NYSE:SNOW) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 24th. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.15) by $0.11. The company had revenue of $272.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $256.74 million. Snowflake had a negative return on equity of 15.26% and a negative net margin of 89.38%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 104.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Snowflake Inc. will post -2.11 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Snowflake from $270.00 to $295.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 26th. Rosenblatt Securities increased their price target on Snowflake from $265.00 to $295.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 23rd. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on Snowflake from $275.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 26th. FBN Securities increased their price target on Snowflake from $350.00 to $375.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 26th. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their price target on Snowflake from $290.00 to $305.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 26th. Thirteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Snowflake currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $309.60.

Snowflake Inc provides cloud-based data platform in the United States and internationally. The company's platform offers Data Cloud, an ecosystem that enables customers to consolidate data into a single source of truth to drive meaningful business insights, build data-driven applications, and share data.

