Gamco Investors INC. ET AL Buys 10,000 Shares of Townsquare Media, Inc. (NYSE:TSQ)

Gamco Investors INC. ET AL boosted its stake in Townsquare Media, Inc. (NYSE:TSQ) by 6.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 163,000 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 10,000 shares during the period. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL owned 1.00% of Townsquare Media worth $2,078,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in TSQ. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Townsquare Media in the first quarter valued at approximately $110,000. Bailard Inc. bought a new position in shares of Townsquare Media during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $131,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Townsquare Media by 14.6% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 38,954 shares of the company’s stock worth $418,000 after buying an additional 4,957 shares in the last quarter. Boyar Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Townsquare Media by 9.5% during the 2nd quarter. Boyar Asset Management Inc. now owns 34,643 shares of the company’s stock worth $442,000 after buying an additional 3,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Townsquare Media by 101.2% during the 1st quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 51,280 shares of the company’s stock worth $550,000 after buying an additional 25,787 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 52.04% of the company’s stock.

Get Townsquare Media alerts:

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on TSQ shares. TheStreet lowered Townsquare Media from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 7th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Townsquare Media from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th.

Shares of Townsquare Media stock opened at $13.83 on Wednesday. Townsquare Media, Inc. has a 1 year low of $4.50 and a 1 year high of $14.44. The firm has a market cap of $225.79 million, a PE ratio of 41.91 and a beta of 1.83. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $12.83 and a 200-day moving average price of $12.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 17.48, a current ratio of 1.24 and a quick ratio of 1.24.

Townsquare Media (NYSE:TSQ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.59 by ($0.06). Townsquare Media had a net margin of 2.05% and a return on equity of 36.07%. The business had revenue of $107.34 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $103.04 million. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Townsquare Media, Inc. will post 1.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Townsquare Media Profile

Townsquare Media, Inc is a community-focused digital media, digital marketing solutions and radio company. It owns and operates radio stations, digital and social properties and live events in small and mid-sized markets across the United States. The firm creates and distributes original entertainment, music and lifestyle content.

Further Reading: Stocks Increasing Dividends

Receive News & Ratings for Townsquare Media Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Townsquare Media and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.