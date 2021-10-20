Gamco Investors INC. ET AL Buys Shares of 39,898 CAI International, Inc. (NYSE:CAI)

Gamco Investors INC. ET AL bought a new stake in CAI International, Inc. (NYSE:CAI) in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 39,898 shares of the transportation company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,234,000. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL owned approximately 0.23% of CAI International at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of CAI International during the 1st quarter worth approximately $29,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of CAI International during the 1st quarter worth approximately $121,000. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new position in shares of CAI International during the 1st quarter worth approximately $166,000. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of CAI International during the 1st quarter worth approximately $219,000. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new position in shares of CAI International during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $281,000. 87.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on CAI. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut shares of CAI International from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $56.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, June 29th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of CAI International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 5th.

Shares of NYSE CAI opened at $55.95 on Wednesday. CAI International, Inc. has a 1 year low of $25.21 and a 1 year high of $56.22. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $55.91 and its 200 day moving average price is $50.69. The firm has a market cap of $971.18 million, a P/E ratio of 10.42 and a beta of 1.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.62, a quick ratio of 0.45 and a current ratio of 0.45.

CAI International (NYSE:CAI) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The transportation company reported $2.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.74 by $0.30. CAI International had a net margin of 31.60% and a return on equity of 20.59%. The firm had revenue of $85.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $82.93 million. As a group, equities analysts predict that CAI International, Inc. will post 7.78 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 27th. Investors of record on Friday, September 10th were given a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 9th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.14%. CAI International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 23.72%.

About CAI International

CAI International, Inc is a transportation finance and logistics company, which engages in the provision of intermodal shipping containers. The company was founded by Hiromitsu Ogawa on August 3, 1989 and is headquartered in San Francisco, CA.

