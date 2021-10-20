Gamco Investors INC. ET AL Cuts Stock Position in Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBA)

Gamco Investors INC. ET AL reduced its position in Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBA) by 10.2% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 59,109 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after selling 6,700 shares during the quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL’s holdings in Walgreens Boots Alliance were worth $3,110,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA purchased a new stake in Walgreens Boots Alliance during the 1st quarter valued at about $2,586,000. Teza Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Walgreens Boots Alliance during the 1st quarter valued at about $584,000. Lido Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Walgreens Boots Alliance by 15.7% during the 1st quarter. Lido Advisors LLC now owns 34,881 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $1,915,000 after acquiring an additional 4,734 shares during the period. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Walgreens Boots Alliance by 37.3% during the 1st quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,111 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $61,000 after acquiring an additional 302 shares during the period. Finally, Mutual Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Walgreens Boots Alliance by 39.0% during the 1st quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC now owns 17,799 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $977,000 after acquiring an additional 4,998 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 55.65% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:WBA opened at $48.01 on Wednesday. Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. has a 52-week low of $33.36 and a 52-week high of $57.05. The firm has a market capitalization of $41.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.19, a P/E/G ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 0.49. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $48.83 and a 200-day moving average price of $50.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a current ratio of 0.77.

Walgreens Boots Alliance (NASDAQ:WBA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 14th. The pharmacy operator reported $1.17 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.02 by $0.15. Walgreens Boots Alliance had a return on equity of 20.79% and a net margin of 1.66%. The company had revenue of $34.26 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $33.39 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.02 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. will post 4.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have commented on WBA. TheStreet raised Walgreens Boots Alliance from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Monday, October 4th. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $68.00 price target on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance in a research report on Friday, September 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on Walgreens Boots Alliance from $55.00 to $52.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 2nd. Wolfe Research reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $57.00 price target on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance in a research report on Friday, July 2nd. Finally, Evercore ISI reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $52.00 price target on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance in a research report on Friday, July 2nd. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Walgreens Boots Alliance has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $54.20.

About Walgreens Boots Alliance

Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc engages in the provision of drug store services. It operates through the following segments: Retail Pharmacy USA, Retail Pharmacy International, and Pharmaceutical Wholesale. The Retail Pharmacy USA segment consists of the Walgreens business, which includes the operation of retail drugstores, health and wellness services, and mail and central specialty pharmacy services.

