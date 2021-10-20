Gamco Investors INC. ET AL Decreases Stock Holdings in Steel Partners Holdings L.P. (NYSE:SPLP)

Gamco Investors INC. ET AL lowered its stake in shares of Steel Partners Holdings L.P. (NYSE:SPLP) by 14.2% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 108,000 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 17,890 shares during the period. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL owned about 0.50% of Steel Partners worth $3,145,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SPLP. Steel Partners Holdings L.P. boosted its holdings in Steel Partners by 31.8% during the second quarter. Steel Partners Holdings L.P. now owns 5,604,462 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $163,202,000 after buying an additional 1,351,488 shares in the last quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC raised its position in Steel Partners by 12.8% during the first quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 771,732 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $10,611,000 after acquiring an additional 87,399 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its position in Steel Partners by 297.0% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 102,399 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,407,000 after acquiring an additional 76,604 shares during the last quarter. Teton Advisors Inc. raised its position in Steel Partners by 31.1% during the first quarter. Teton Advisors Inc. now owns 76,900 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,057,000 after acquiring an additional 18,262 shares during the last quarter. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Steel Partners during the first quarter worth about $173,000. 32.78% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of SPLP opened at $29.50 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.97, a quick ratio of 1.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.80. The stock has a market cap of $636.20 million, a P/E ratio of 4.97 and a beta of 1.89. The company has a 50-day moving average of $29.89 and a two-hundred day moving average of $26.87. Steel Partners Holdings L.P. has a 12-month low of $5.34 and a 12-month high of $35.66.

Steel Partners (NYSE:SPLP) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The conglomerate reported $1.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $386.43 million during the quarter. Steel Partners had a net margin of 16.56% and a return on equity of 38.54%.

Steel Partners

Steel Partners Holdings LP operates as a holding company, which engages in owning and operating businesses and has significant interests in various industries, including diversified industrial products, energy, defense, supply chain management and logistics, banking, and youth sports. It operates through the following segments: Diversified Industrial, Energy, Financial Services, and Corporate and Other.

