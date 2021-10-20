Gamco Investors INC. ET AL Has $1.96 Million Holdings in Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Limited (NYSE:TEVA)

Gamco Investors INC. ET AL grew its holdings in Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Limited (NYSE:TEVA) by 17.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 197,600 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 29,200 shares during the period. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL’s holdings in Teva Pharmaceutical Industries were worth $1,956,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of TEVA. Legal & General Group Plc increased its holdings in Teva Pharmaceutical Industries by 83.8% during the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 8,728,662 shares of the company’s stock worth $86,413,000 after buying an additional 3,980,002 shares during the last quarter. Camber Capital Management LP increased its holdings in Teva Pharmaceutical Industries by 22.2% during the first quarter. Camber Capital Management LP now owns 5,500,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,470,000 after buying an additional 1,000,000 shares during the last quarter. Psagot Investment House Ltd. increased its holdings in Teva Pharmaceutical Industries by 7.8% during the first quarter. Psagot Investment House Ltd. now owns 5,312,487 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,306,000 after buying an additional 385,583 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Teva Pharmaceutical Industries by 10.3% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 5,187,569 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,158,000 after buying an additional 486,108 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Swiss National Bank increased its holdings in Teva Pharmaceutical Industries by 8.1% during the second quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 4,668,293 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,216,000 after buying an additional 347,894 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 51.08% of the company’s stock.

Get Teva Pharmaceutical Industries alerts:

TEVA has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Raymond James lowered their target price on shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries from $15.00 to $14.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries from $12.00 to $11.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $11.13.

In other news, VP Hafrun Fridriksdottir sold 50,860 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.95, for a total value of $506,057.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Insiders own 0.74% of the company’s stock.

TEVA stock opened at $10.07 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.91, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 0.67. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $9.48 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $9.96. Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Limited has a one year low of $8.24 and a one year high of $13.30. The stock has a market cap of $11.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 1.44.

Teva Pharmaceutical Industries (NYSE:TEVA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The company reported $0.59 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.04. Teva Pharmaceutical Industries had a negative net margin of 23.98% and a positive return on equity of 23.88%. The firm had revenue of $3.91 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.03 billion. Research analysts anticipate that Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Limited will post 2.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Company Profile

Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd. engages in the development and production of medicines. Its products include medicines for cardiovascular diseases, pain relievers, obesity, cancer and supportive care, infectious diseases and human immunodeficiency viruses, and colds and coughs. The firm operates through following geographical segments: North America, Europe and International Markets.

Further Reading: Guidelines for Successful Channel Trading

Receive News & Ratings for Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Teva Pharmaceutical Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.