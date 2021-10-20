Gamco Investors INC. ET AL Has $2.04 Million Holdings in Steel Connect, Inc. (NASDAQ:STCN)

Gamco Investors INC. ET AL lowered its position in shares of Steel Connect, Inc. (NASDAQ:STCN) by 14.5% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,020,649 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 173,545 shares during the quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL owned 1.62% of Steel Connect worth $2,041,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Steel Connect by 6.1% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 232,624 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $465,000 after buying an additional 13,335 shares during the period. Defender Capital LLC. increased its stake in Steel Connect by 31.6% in the 2nd quarter. Defender Capital LLC. now owns 75,000 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $150,000 after buying an additional 18,000 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Steel Connect by 1.8% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,793,573 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,587,000 after buying an additional 31,156 shares during the period. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Steel Connect by 30,840.3% in the 2nd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 46,101 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $92,000 after buying an additional 45,952 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP acquired a new position in Steel Connect in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $125,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 45.94% of the company’s stock.

Get Steel Connect alerts:

Steel Connect stock opened at $2.04 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $1.95 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1.97. Steel Connect, Inc. has a twelve month low of $0.51 and a twelve month high of $2.90. The firm has a market cap of $128.72 million, a PE ratio of -3.58 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 20.84, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 0.99.

Steel Connect, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of supply chain management and direct marketing services. It operates through the following segments: Supply Chain and Direct Marketing. Steel Connect was founded in 1986 and is headquartered in Waltham, MA.

Featured Article: Should You Consider an Index Fund?

Receive News & Ratings for Steel Connect Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Steel Connect and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.