Gamco Investors INC. ET AL Has $2.14 Million Stock Holdings in Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. (NASDAQ:KDP)

Gamco Investors INC. ET AL lessened its stake in Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. (NASDAQ:KDP) by 10.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 60,758 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,049 shares during the quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL’s holdings in Keurig Dr Pepper were worth $2,141,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Parisi Gray Wealth Management bought a new stake in Keurig Dr Pepper in the second quarter worth approximately $29,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in Keurig Dr Pepper by 314.9% in the second quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,195 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 907 shares in the last quarter. Eukles Asset Management bought a new stake in Keurig Dr Pepper in the second quarter worth approximately $92,000. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators bought a new stake in Keurig Dr Pepper in the second quarter worth approximately $106,000. Finally, Garde Capital Inc. bought a new stake in Keurig Dr Pepper in the first quarter worth approximately $104,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 46.97% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have commented on KDP. TheStreet raised shares of Keurig Dr Pepper from a “d” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of Keurig Dr Pepper from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $36.00 to $42.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 29th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on shares of Keurig Dr Pepper from $35.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, September 20th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $37.67.

Shares of Keurig Dr Pepper stock opened at $34.75 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 0.38 and a quick ratio of 0.25. Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $26.67 and a fifty-two week high of $37.11. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $34.77 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $35.27. The company has a market cap of $49.26 billion, a PE ratio of 30.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 0.69.

Keurig Dr Pepper (NASDAQ:KDP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported $0.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.37 by $0.01. Keurig Dr Pepper had a net margin of 13.49% and a return on equity of 8.91%. The company had revenue of $3.14 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.07 billion. Analysts expect that Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. will post 1.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 1st were paid a $0.1875 dividend. This represents a $0.75 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.16%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 30th. Keurig Dr Pepper’s dividend payout ratio is 53.57%.

Keurig Dr Pepper announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a share repurchase program on Friday, October 1st that permits the company to buyback $4.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization permits the company to buy up to 8.1% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are generally a sign that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

In other news, insider Justin Whitmore bought 1,025 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 19th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $34.34 per share, for a total transaction of $35,198.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Herbert Derek Hopkins sold 38,513 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.04, for a total transaction of $1,349,495.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Keurig Dr Pepper Company Profile

Keurig Dr Pepper, Inc engages in the production and marketing of non-alcoholic beverages. It operates through the following segments: Coffee Systems, Packaged Beverages, Beverage Concentrates, and Latin America Beverages. The Coffee Systems segment includes manufacture and distribution of finished goods relating to coffee, pods, and brewers.

