Gamco Investors INC. ET AL Has $2.46 Million Stock Holdings in Franklin Resources, Inc. (NYSE:BEN)

Gamco Investors INC. ET AL decreased its holdings in Franklin Resources, Inc. (NYSE:BEN) by 23.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 76,800 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock after selling 23,250 shares during the quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL’s holdings in Franklin Resources were worth $2,457,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. FMR LLC grew its holdings in shares of Franklin Resources by 85.1% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,081,350 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $98,572,000 after purchasing an additional 1,416,745 shares during the last quarter. Factorial Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Franklin Resources by 2,478.8% in the 1st quarter. Factorial Partners LLC now owns 680,800 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $23,000,000 after purchasing an additional 654,400 shares during the last quarter. Gillson Capital LP bought a new stake in shares of Franklin Resources in the 1st quarter worth about $17,815,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Franklin Resources in the 1st quarter worth about $13,659,000. Finally, AXA S.A. grew its holdings in shares of Franklin Resources by 40.8% in the 2nd quarter. AXA S.A. now owns 1,002,425 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $32,068,000 after purchasing an additional 290,700 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 44.53% of the company’s stock.

BEN opened at $29.93 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $31.25 and its 200-day simple moving average is $31.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 2.14 and a current ratio of 2.14. Franklin Resources, Inc. has a twelve month low of $17.97 and a twelve month high of $35.94. The firm has a market cap of $15.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.37 and a beta of 1.22.

Franklin Resources (NYSE:BEN) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The closed-end fund reported $0.96 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.18. Franklin Resources had a net margin of 15.65% and a return on equity of 13.73%. The business had revenue of $2.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.14 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.70 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 82.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Franklin Resources, Inc. will post 3.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 30th were issued a dividend of $0.28 per share. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.74%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 29th. Franklin Resources’s dividend payout ratio is currently 42.91%.

In other Franklin Resources news, CEO Jennifer M. Johnson sold 52,789 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.37, for a total transaction of $1,603,201.93. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,897,836 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $57,637,279.32. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Franklin Resources Inc acquired 3,604,359 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 30th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $11.93 per share, for a total transaction of $43,000,002.87. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 23.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Franklin Resources Profile

Franklin Resources, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of investment management and related services. It offers its products and services under the brands of Franklin, Templeton, Franklin Mutual Series, Franklin Bissett, Fiduciary Trust, Darby, Balanced Equity Management, K2, LibertyShares, and Edinburgh Partners.

