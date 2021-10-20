Gamco Investors INC. ET AL Has $2.52 Million Stock Position in Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI)

Gamco Investors INC. ET AL boosted its stake in Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI) by 7.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 26,449 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,745 shares during the quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL’s holdings in Activision Blizzard were worth $2,524,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of ATVI. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Activision Blizzard in the second quarter valued at about $25,000. Pflug Koory LLC acquired a new position in Activision Blizzard in the second quarter valued at about $29,000. KB Financial Partners LLC acquired a new position in Activision Blizzard in the first quarter valued at about $30,000. Regency Capital Management Inc. DE acquired a new position in Activision Blizzard in the first quarter valued at about $46,000. Finally, Strategic Blueprint LLC acquired a new position in Activision Blizzard in the second quarter valued at about $48,000. 85.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of ATVI stock opened at $77.18 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $79.18 and its 200 day simple moving average is $88.09. Activision Blizzard, Inc. has a one year low of $71.19 and a one year high of $104.53. The stock has a market capitalization of $60.02 billion, a PE ratio of 23.11, a PEG ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 0.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 4.83 and a quick ratio of 4.83.

Activision Blizzard (NASDAQ:ATVI) last announced its earnings results on Monday, August 2nd. The company reported $0.91 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.15. Activision Blizzard had a return on equity of 17.05% and a net margin of 29.17%. The business had revenue of $1.92 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.89 billion. As a group, research analysts expect that Activision Blizzard, Inc. will post 3.47 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Activision Blizzard news, Director Peter J. Nolan purchased 3,950 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 9th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $81.93 per share, for a total transaction of $323,623.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Peter J. Nolan purchased 12,465 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 5th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $80.24 per share, for a total transaction of $1,000,191.60. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.77% of the company’s stock.

ATVI has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Raymond James dropped their price target on Activision Blizzard from $120.00 to $110.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. MKM Partners lowered their target price on Activision Blizzard from $120.00 to $108.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Berenberg Bank boosted their target price on Activision Blizzard from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 13th. Citigroup raised Activision Blizzard from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $105.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, August 13th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on Activision Blizzard from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $111.91.

Activision Blizzard, Inc engages in the development and publication of interactive entertainment. It operates through the following segments: Activision Publishing, Blizzard Entertainment and King Digital Entertainment. The Activision Publishing segment develops and publishes interactive software products and entertainment content, particularly for the console platform.

