Gamco Investors INC. ET AL Has $2.65 Million Stock Position in Huntsman Co. (NYSE:HUN)

Gamco Investors INC. ET AL reduced its stake in shares of Huntsman Co. (NYSE:HUN) by 20.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 100,000 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 26,000 shares during the period. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL’s holdings in Huntsman were worth $2,652,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its stake in shares of Huntsman by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 26,315 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $697,000 after acquiring an additional 427 shares in the last quarter. Dumont & Blake Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Huntsman by 3.9% during the 2nd quarter. Dumont & Blake Investment Advisors LLC now owns 14,164 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $376,000 after acquiring an additional 535 shares in the last quarter. Gradient Investments LLC grew its stake in shares of Huntsman by 29.2% during the 2nd quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 2,413 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $64,000 after acquiring an additional 545 shares in the last quarter. Credit Agricole S A bought a new position in shares of Huntsman during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Finally, Prudent Man Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Huntsman by 4.2% during the 1st quarter. Prudent Man Advisors LLC now owns 27,213 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $785,000 after acquiring an additional 1,102 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.56% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of Huntsman from $32.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 1st. Alembic Global Advisors reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $32.00 target price on shares of Huntsman in a research note on Friday, July 30th. TheStreet raised shares of Huntsman from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Huntsman from $31.00 to $33.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Finally, KeyCorp lifted their price objective on shares of Huntsman from $36.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Huntsman currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $33.50.

HUN stock opened at $32.70 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $7.26 billion, a PE ratio of 11.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.16 and a beta of 1.36. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $27.73 and a 200 day simple moving average of $27.72. Huntsman Co. has a 52 week low of $22.59 and a 52 week high of $32.80. The company has a quick ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 1.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39.

Huntsman (NYSE:HUN) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The basic materials company reported $0.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.05. Huntsman had a return on equity of 14.21% and a net margin of 8.95%. The firm had revenue of $2.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.86 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.14) earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 62.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that Huntsman Co. will post 3.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th were given a $0.1875 dividend. This represents a $0.75 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.29%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 14th. Huntsman’s dividend payout ratio is presently 76.53%.

Huntsman Company Profile

Huntsman Corp. engages in the manufacturing of differentiated organic chemical products. It operates through the following segments: Polyurethanes, Performance Products, Advanced Materials, and Textile Effects. The Polyurethanes segment manufactures and markets polyurethane chemicals, including MDI products, PO, polyols, PG, TPU, aniline, and MTBE.

