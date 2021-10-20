Gamco Investors INC. ET AL Has $2.80 Million Stock Position in Hanesbrands Inc. (NYSE:HBI)

Gamco Investors INC. ET AL trimmed its position in Hanesbrands Inc. (NYSE:HBI) by 9.1% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 150,000 shares of the textile maker’s stock after selling 15,000 shares during the quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL’s holdings in Hanesbrands were worth $2,801,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Wealthfront Advisers LLC lifted its stake in shares of Hanesbrands by 11.5% in the first quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 95,126 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $1,871,000 after buying an additional 9,812 shares during the last quarter. Parnassus Investments CA lifted its stake in shares of Hanesbrands by 28.9% in the second quarter. Parnassus Investments CA now owns 7,512,685 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $140,262,000 after buying an additional 1,682,318 shares during the last quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Hanesbrands by 60.4% in the first quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC now owns 34,187 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $672,000 after buying an additional 12,874 shares during the last quarter. RWC Asset Management LLP lifted its stake in shares of Hanesbrands by 154.4% in the second quarter. RWC Asset Management LLP now owns 1,222,433 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $22,824,000 after buying an additional 741,921 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Hanesbrands by 4.3% in the second quarter. Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC now owns 23,397 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $437,000 after buying an additional 960 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.78% of the company’s stock.

HBI opened at $16.68 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $18.55 and its 200-day simple moving average is $19.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.49, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 1.60. Hanesbrands Inc. has a twelve month low of $12.28 and a twelve month high of $22.82. The firm has a market cap of $5.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -16.04, a PEG ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 1.51.

Hanesbrands (NYSE:HBI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The textile maker reported $0.47 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.39 by $0.08. Hanesbrands had a negative net margin of 5.29% and a positive return on equity of 77.49%. The firm had revenue of $1.75 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.58 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Hanesbrands Inc. will post 1.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 10th were issued a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.60%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 9th. Hanesbrands’s dividend payout ratio is currently 41.38%.

HBI has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Hanesbrands from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $18.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, October 6th. B. Riley upped their target price on shares of Hanesbrands from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Wedbush started coverage on shares of Hanesbrands in a research note on Monday, October 4th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $18.00 target price for the company. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on shares of Hanesbrands from $24.00 to $22.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 15th. Finally, Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Hanesbrands from $23.00 to $26.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Hanesbrands presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $20.78.

Hanesbrands, Inc is a consumer goods company, which engages in the design, manufacture, sourcing, and sale of everyday basic innerwear and activewear apparel in the Americas, Europe, Australia and Asia Pacific. It operates through the following three segments: Innerwear, Activewear, and International.

