Gamco Investors INC. ET AL Has $3.05 Million Position in Keysight Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:KEYS)

Gamco Investors INC. ET AL lessened its holdings in shares of Keysight Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:KEYS) by 3.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 19,750 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after selling 700 shares during the quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL’s holdings in Keysight Technologies were worth $3,050,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new position in Keysight Technologies during the second quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Jones Financial Companies Lllp raised its position in Keysight Technologies by 301.2% during the second quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 333 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $51,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. Prosperity Planning Inc. bought a new position in Keysight Technologies during the second quarter valued at approximately $68,000. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. bought a new position in Keysight Technologies during the second quarter valued at approximately $77,000. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC raised its position in Keysight Technologies by 44.5% during the second quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 503 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $78,000 after acquiring an additional 155 shares in the last quarter. 83.59% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Keysight Technologies news, SVP Huei Sin Ee sold 8,256 shares of Keysight Technologies stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $180.79, for a total transaction of $1,492,602.24. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 0.52% of the stock is owned by insiders.

KEYS opened at $174.72 on Wednesday. Keysight Technologies, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $102.77 and a fifty-two week high of $182.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 3.19 and a quick ratio of 2.55. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $171.88 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $157.28. The company has a market capitalization of $32.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.53, a P/E/G ratio of 2.82 and a beta of 0.94.

Keysight Technologies (NYSE:KEYS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 17th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.54 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.44 by $0.10. Keysight Technologies had a net margin of 17.03% and a return on equity of 29.41%. The firm had revenue of $1.25 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.22 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.19 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 23.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that Keysight Technologies, Inc. will post 5.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of Keysight Technologies from $158.00 to $179.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, August 23rd. Susquehanna Bancshares lifted their price target on shares of Keysight Technologies from $178.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 19th. Susquehanna lifted their price target on shares of Keysight Technologies from $178.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 19th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on shares of Keysight Technologies from $180.00 to $192.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Sunday, September 26th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Keysight Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $189.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 17th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $181.91.

Keysight Technologies, Inc engages in the provision of electronic design and test solutions that are used in the design, development, manufacture, installation, deployment, validation, optimization and secure operation of electronics systems to communications, networking and electronics industries. It operates through the following segments: Communications Solutions Group, and Electronic Industrial Solutions Group.

