Gamco Investors INC. ET AL Has $3.09 Million Stock Position in Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI)

Gamco Investors INC. ET AL lifted its stake in Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI) by 20.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 17,954 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,020 shares during the period. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL’s holdings in Analog Devices were worth $3,091,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in ADI. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Analog Devices by 0.4% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 31,268,828 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $5,383,242,000 after buying an additional 113,264 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Analog Devices by 1.2% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 29,504,139 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $5,079,435,000 after buying an additional 340,386 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its stake in Analog Devices by 10.2% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 10,306,157 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,774,307,000 after buying an additional 953,893 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Analog Devices by 2.3% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 5,763,566 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $989,273,000 after buying an additional 127,966 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. boosted its stake in Analog Devices by 3.3% during the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 5,666,121 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $876,395,000 after buying an additional 179,132 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.18% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:ADI opened at $176.63 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $65.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.65, a P/E/G ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 1.22. Analog Devices, Inc. has a 1-year low of $115.64 and a 1-year high of $178.84. The company has a current ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $168.44 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $164.33.

Analog Devices (NASDAQ:ADI) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 17th. The semiconductor company reported $1.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.62 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $1.76 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.71 billion. Analog Devices had a return on equity of 18.86% and a net margin of 26.15%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.36 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Analog Devices, Inc. will post 6.41 EPS for the current year.

Analog Devices declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock buyback plan on Wednesday, August 25th that allows the company to repurchase $8.50 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the semiconductor company to repurchase up to 13.8% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are generally a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 8th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 27th were given a dividend of $0.69 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 26th. This represents a $2.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.56%. Analog Devices’s payout ratio is currently 56.21%.

In related news, CEO Vincent Roche sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $168.09, for a total value of $1,680,900.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Bruce R. Evans acquired 8,001 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 6th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $164.98 per share, with a total value of $1,320,004.98. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.91% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

ADI has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of Analog Devices in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $210.00 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on shares of Analog Devices in a research note on Monday, September 13th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $179.00 target price on the stock. Oppenheimer boosted their target price on shares of Analog Devices from $175.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 13th. KeyCorp boosted their target price on shares of Analog Devices from $195.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 6th. Finally, Truist boosted their target price on shares of Analog Devices from $179.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 19th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $183.70.

Analog Devices, Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture, and marketing of integrated circuits (ICs). Its products include industrial process control systems, medical imaging equipment, factory process automation systems, patient vital signs monitoring devices, instrumentation and measurement systems, wireless infrastructure equipment, energy management systems, networking equipment, aerospace and defense electronics, optical systems, automobiles, and portable consumer devices.

