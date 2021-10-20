Gamco Investors INC. ET AL Has $3.12 Million Stock Position in ASML Holding (NASDAQ:ASML)

Gamco Investors INC. ET AL lifted its stake in ASML Holding (NASDAQ:ASML) by 11.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,520 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 460 shares during the period. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL’s holdings in ASML were worth $3,123,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its stake in shares of ASML by 1,100.0% in the second quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 36 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 33 shares during the last quarter. Key Financial Inc grew its stake in shares of ASML by 620.0% in the second quarter. Key Financial Inc now owns 36 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 31 shares during the last quarter. Wagner Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ASML in the first quarter worth $31,000. Clean Yield Group acquired a new stake in ASML during the second quarter worth $36,000. Finally, Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC boosted its stake in ASML by 391.7% during the second quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 59 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 47 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 18.18% of the company’s stock.

Get ASML alerts:

A number of research firms have weighed in on ASML. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of ASML from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, October 4th. New Street Research downgraded shares of ASML from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $660.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, September 28th. Piper Sandler began coverage on shares of ASML in a research note on Thursday, October 14th. They set an “overweight” rating on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of ASML in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. Finally, Berenberg Bank reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of ASML in a research note on Wednesday, September 8th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, ASML presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $801.33.

ASML stock opened at $800.96 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $808.16 and a 200 day simple moving average of $725.52. The company has a quick ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 1.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. ASML Holding has a 12-month low of $357.38 and a 12-month high of $895.93. The stock has a market capitalization of $328.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 58.42, a P/E/G ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 1.05.

ASML (NASDAQ:ASML) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 20th. The semiconductor company reported $3.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.93 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $4.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.12 billion. ASML had a return on equity of 36.29% and a net margin of 28.82%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.79 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that ASML Holding will post 16.04 EPS for the current year.

ASML Profile

ASML Holding NV engages in the development, production, marketing, sale and servicing of advanced semiconductor equipment, consisting of lithography related systems. It mainly caters the makers of memory chips and logic chips. The company was founded on April 1, 1984 and is headquartered in Veldhoven, the Netherlands.

Recommended Story: How to execute a trade ex-dividend strategy?

Receive News & Ratings for ASML Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ASML and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.