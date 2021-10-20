Gamco Investors INC. ET AL Increases Position in Gold Fields Limited (NYSE:GFI)

Gamco Investors INC. ET AL grew its stake in Gold Fields Limited (NYSE:GFI) by 10.8% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 227,100 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 22,150 shares during the quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL’s holdings in Gold Fields were worth $2,021,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Gold Fields in the 2nd quarter valued at $6,403,000. Majedie Asset Management Ltd increased its holdings in shares of Gold Fields by 29.6% in the 2nd quarter. Majedie Asset Management Ltd now owns 1,099,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,793,000 after acquiring an additional 250,936 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its holdings in shares of Gold Fields by 8.4% in the 2nd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 10,883,056 shares of the company’s stock valued at $96,860,000 after acquiring an additional 840,737 shares during the period. Seven Eight Capital LP purchased a new position in shares of Gold Fields in the 2nd quarter valued at $1,738,000. Finally, Trexquant Investment LP purchased a new position in shares of Gold Fields in the 2nd quarter valued at $408,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 31.25% of the company’s stock.

Get Gold Fields alerts:

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on GFI. Royal Bank of Canada raised Gold Fields from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $10.50 to $11.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 12th. Zacks Investment Research cut Gold Fields from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, September 20th.

Shares of GFI opened at $9.39 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $8.71 and a two-hundred day moving average of $9.59. Gold Fields Limited has a one year low of $7.75 and a one year high of $12.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a current ratio of 2.03. The stock has a market cap of $8.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.39, a P/E/G ratio of 0.40 and a beta of 0.65.

The business also recently disclosed a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 23rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 10th were issued a $0.1383 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 9th. This represents a dividend yield of 3.1%. Gold Fields’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 24.00%.

About Gold Fields

Gold Fields Ltd. is a gold mining company, which engages in the production of gold and operation of mines. Its operating mines are located in Australia, Ghana, Peru, and South Africa. The company was founded on May 03, 1968 and is headquartered in Johannesburg, South Africa.

Further Reading: What is the S&P/ASX 200 Index?

Receive News & Ratings for Gold Fields Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gold Fields and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.