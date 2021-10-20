Gamco Investors INC. ET AL Lowers Holdings in Associated Capital Group, Inc. (NYSE:AC)

Gamco Investors INC. ET AL decreased its position in Associated Capital Group, Inc. (NYSE:AC) by 3.4% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 77,165 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 2,706 shares during the period. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL owned 0.35% of Associated Capital Group worth $2,999,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in Associated Capital Group in the first quarter worth approximately $270,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new position in Associated Capital Group in the first quarter worth approximately $52,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its stake in Associated Capital Group by 258.4% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 1,233 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 889 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Associated Capital Group by 4.6% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 164,976 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,916,000 after buying an additional 7,322 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG raised its stake in Associated Capital Group by 148.8% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,622 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $58,000 after buying an additional 970 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 9.94% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AC stock opened at $37.22 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $36.98 and its 200-day simple moving average is $36.89. The company has a market cap of $822.52 million, a PE ratio of 7.89 and a beta of 1.28. Associated Capital Group, Inc. has a 12-month low of $30.21 and a 12-month high of $43.49.

Associated Capital Group (NYSE:AC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The financial services provider reported $1.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Associated Capital Group had a return on equity of 11.69% and a net margin of 560.55%. The business had revenue of $2.49 million for the quarter.

In related news, major shareholder Associated Capital Group, Inc. sold 1,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.70, for a total value of $44,320.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Over the last three months, insiders sold 11,379 shares of company stock worth $309,829. 85.38% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the stock. TheStreet downgraded shares of Associated Capital Group from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Royal Bank of Canada downgraded Associated Capital Group to a “sector perform” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $28.00 to $25.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 5th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on Associated Capital Group from $34.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, July 26th.

Associated Capital Group Company Profile

Associated Capital Group, Inc provides alternative investment management, institutional research and underwriting services. The company was founded by Mario Gabelli in 1976 and is headquartered in Rye, NY.

