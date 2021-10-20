Gamco Investors INC. ET AL Makes New Investment in Advance Auto Parts, Inc. (NYSE:AAP)

Gamco Investors INC. ET AL bought a new position in shares of Advance Auto Parts, Inc. (NYSE:AAP) during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 14,614 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,998,000.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in shares of Advance Auto Parts by 12.7% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 224,750 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,239,000 after purchasing an additional 25,390 shares during the period. Neuberger Berman Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Advance Auto Parts by 17.8% in the 1st quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 827,776 shares of the company’s stock worth $151,900,000 after acquiring an additional 124,854 shares during the period. Barclays PLC increased its holdings in shares of Advance Auto Parts by 8.2% in the 1st quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 89,308 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,386,000 after acquiring an additional 6,739 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Advance Auto Parts by 3.4% in the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 106,291 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,804,000 after acquiring an additional 3,506 shares during the period. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its holdings in shares of Advance Auto Parts by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 66,826 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,708,000 after acquiring an additional 909 shares during the period. 95.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, EVP Robert B. Cushing sold 3,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $202.15, for a total transaction of $707,525.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 15,752 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,184,266.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Bank of America increased their price objective on shares of Advance Auto Parts from $223.00 to $256.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 25th. Raymond James raised shares of Advance Auto Parts from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $215.00 to $250.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of Advance Auto Parts from $237.00 to $276.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday. Morgan Stanley cut shares of Advance Auto Parts from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, August 27th. Finally, Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Advance Auto Parts from $248.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 25th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Advance Auto Parts has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $228.47.

NYSE:AAP opened at $224.14 on Wednesday. Advance Auto Parts, Inc. has a twelve month low of $142.59 and a twelve month high of $225.59. The company has a current ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 0.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The company has a 50-day moving average of $208.19 and a 200-day moving average of $203.14. The firm has a market cap of $14.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 1.36.

Advance Auto Parts (NYSE:AAP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 23rd. The company reported $3.40 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.04 by $0.36. Advance Auto Parts had a net margin of 5.73% and a return on equity of 21.64%. The company had revenue of $2.65 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.65 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.92 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Advance Auto Parts, Inc. will post 11.34 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 17th were given a dividend of $1.00 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 16th. This represents a $4.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.78%. Advance Auto Parts’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 47.00%.

Advance Auto Parts Profile

Advance Auto Parts, Inc engages in the supply and distribution of aftermarket automotive products for both professional installers and do-it-yourself customers. It operates through the following segments: Northern Division, Southern Division, Carquest Canada, Independents and Worldpac. Advance Auto Parts offers replacement parts, performance parts, accessories, oil and fluids, engine parts, brakes, batteries, accessories, and tools and garage.

