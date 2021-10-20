Gamco Investors INC. ET AL Purchases 17,400 Shares of Kinross Gold Co. (NYSE:KGC)

Gamco Investors INC. ET AL increased its position in shares of Kinross Gold Co. (NYSE:KGC) (TSE:K) by 5.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 363,295 shares of the mining company’s stock after buying an additional 17,400 shares during the period. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL’s holdings in Kinross Gold were worth $2,307,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC acquired a new position in Kinross Gold during the 2nd quarter valued at $31,814,000. Condire Management LP acquired a new position in Kinross Gold during the 1st quarter valued at $32,023,000. Mackenzie Financial Corp raised its stake in Kinross Gold by 64.7% during the 2nd quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 8,958,177 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $56,747,000 after purchasing an additional 3,518,677 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG raised its stake in Kinross Gold by 43.4% during the 2nd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 11,438,586 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $72,635,000 after purchasing an additional 3,460,448 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp raised its stake in Kinross Gold by 3.2% during the 2nd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 81,290,925 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $516,195,000 after purchasing an additional 2,500,008 shares during the last quarter. 44.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Kinross Gold stock opened at $6.11 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.99 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a quick ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 3.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $5.76 and a 200 day simple moving average of $6.62. Kinross Gold Co. has a 12-month low of $5.18 and a 12-month high of $9.31.

Kinross Gold (NYSE:KGC) (TSE:K) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The mining company reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.13 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $1 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.02 billion. Kinross Gold had a return on equity of 15.18% and a net margin of 29.97%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Kinross Gold Co. will post 0.42 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 2nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 19th were issued a dividend of $0.03 per share. This represents a $0.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.96%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 18th. Kinross Gold’s dividend payout ratio is currently 15.58%.

Several research firms recently commented on KGC. BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on shares of Kinross Gold from $13.00 to $11.50 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, June 23rd. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price objective on shares of Kinross Gold from C$14.50 to C$14.25 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, June 23rd. Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of Kinross Gold from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $7.50 to $8.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 23rd. CIBC cut shares of Kinross Gold from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $11.25 to $8.50 in a research note on Tuesday, June 22nd. Finally, TD Securities dropped their price objective on shares of Kinross Gold from $11.50 to $11.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, June 23rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Kinross Gold presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $10.56.

Kinross Gold Profile

Kinross Gold Corp. operates as an exploration company. It engages in the production, acquisition, exploration and development of gold bearing properties in Canada, United States, the Russian Federation, Brazil, Ecuador, Chile, Ghana and Mauritania. The products are gold and silver produced in the form of dore.

