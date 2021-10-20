Gamco Investors INC. ET AL Raises Stock Holdings in Dell Technologies Inc. (NYSE:DELL)

Gamco Investors INC. ET AL increased its holdings in shares of Dell Technologies Inc. (NYSE:DELL) by 93.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 19,179 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,250 shares during the quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL’s holdings in Dell Technologies were worth $1,912,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Van ECK Associates Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Dell Technologies during the first quarter worth about $27,000. JTC Employer Solutions Trusteee Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Dell Technologies during the second quarter worth about $29,000. Highlander Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Dell Technologies by 3,000.0% during the second quarter. Highlander Capital Management LLC now owns 310 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Dell Technologies by 172.3% during the first quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 580 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 367 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators bought a new position in Dell Technologies during the second quarter valued at approximately $59,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 30.04% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on DELL shares. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Dell Technologies from $133.00 to $126.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, September 24th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. The Goldman Sachs Group raised Dell Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, September 13th. Societe Generale lowered their price objective on Dell Technologies from $112.00 to $104.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 31st. Evercore ISI initiated coverage on Dell Technologies in a research note on Friday, August 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $110.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Cowen raised their price objective on Dell Technologies from $98.00 to $101.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 27th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Dell Technologies presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $106.82.

DELL opened at $110.81 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $101.00 and its two-hundred day moving average is $99.24. The company has a market capitalization of $84.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.94, a PEG ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 0.94. Dell Technologies Inc. has a 52 week low of $58.88 and a 52 week high of $110.95. The company has a quick ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.74.

Dell Technologies (NYSE:DELL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 25th. The technology company reported $2.24 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.03 by $0.21. The company had revenue of $26.12 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $25.55 billion. Dell Technologies had a return on equity of 88.70% and a net margin of 3.77%. Dell Technologies’s quarterly revenue was up 14.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.92 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Dell Technologies Inc. will post 8.44 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Dell Technologies news, CFO Thomas W. Sweet sold 200,000 shares of Dell Technologies stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.56, for a total transaction of $19,312,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Thomas W. Sweet sold 281,818 shares of Dell Technologies stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.43, for a total value of $26,893,891.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 556,460 shares of company stock valued at $53,994,693 in the last three months. Insiders own 47.00% of the company’s stock.

Dell Technologies Company Profile

Dell Technologies, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of information technology hardware, software, and service solutions through its subsidiaries. It operates through the following segments: Infrastructure Solutions Group (ISG), Client Solutions Group (CSG), and VMware. The ISG segment includes servers, networking, and storage, as well as services and third-party software and peripherals that are closely tied to the sale of ISG hardware.

