Gamco Investors INC. ET AL Sells 11,405 Shares of Vroom, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRM)

Gamco Investors INC. ET AL trimmed its stake in shares of Vroom, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRM) by 17.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 52,816 shares of the company’s stock after selling 11,405 shares during the quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL’s holdings in Vroom were worth $2,211,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Jackson Square Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vroom in the second quarter valued at about $180,219,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Vroom by 34.0% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 15,476,782 shares of the company’s stock worth $647,860,000 after acquiring an additional 3,927,772 shares in the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC raised its stake in Vroom by 50,043.0% during the first quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 3,873,044 shares of the company’s stock worth $151,010,000 after acquiring an additional 3,865,320 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in Vroom by 331.7% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,898,478 shares of the company’s stock worth $152,002,000 after acquiring an additional 2,995,454 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Davis Selected Advisers acquired a new position in Vroom during the first quarter worth about $112,769,000. 96.42% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Vroom alerts:

Several research firms have recently issued reports on VRM. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on Vroom from $43.00 to $47.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 23rd. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their target price on Vroom from $55.00 to $46.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 12th. Piper Sandler cut Vroom from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $54.00 to $30.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 17th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Vroom from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $50.00.

Shares of VRM opened at $22.84 on Wednesday. Vroom, Inc. has a 12-month low of $19.80 and a 12-month high of $53.33. The business’s fifty day moving average is $25.24 and its 200 day moving average is $35.78. The company has a quick ratio of 2.51, a current ratio of 3.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. The stock has a market cap of $3.12 billion, a P/E ratio of -12.55 and a beta of 1.92.

Vroom (NASDAQ:VRM) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 11th. The company reported ($0.48) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.48). Vroom had a negative return on equity of 19.80% and a negative net margin of 11.60%. The company had revenue of $761.89 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $651.96 million. On average, analysts expect that Vroom, Inc. will post -2.52 EPS for the current year.

Vroom Company Profile

Vroom, Inc operates an e-commerce platform for buying and selling of new and used cars in the United States. It also offers financing solutions. The company was formerly known as Auto America, Inc and changed its name to Vroom, Inc in July 2015. The company was incorporated in 2012 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

See Also: Green Investing

Receive News & Ratings for Vroom Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vroom and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.