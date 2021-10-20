Gamco Investors INC. ET AL Sells 15,668 Shares of The Aaron’s Company, Inc. (NYSE:AAN)

Gamco Investors INC. ET AL cut its position in The Aaron’s Company, Inc. (NYSE:AAN) by 14.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 94,368 shares of the company’s stock after selling 15,668 shares during the quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL owned about 0.29% of The Aaron’s worth $3,019,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of The Aaron’s by 134.5% in the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 905 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 519 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc. raised its stake in shares of The Aaron’s by 424.7% in the first quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 1,254 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 1,015 shares during the period. Origin Asset Management LLP bought a new stake in shares of The Aaron’s in the second quarter valued at $208,000. Personal CFO Solutions LLC raised its stake in shares of The Aaron’s by 4.2% in the second quarter. Personal CFO Solutions LLC now owns 9,199 shares of the company’s stock valued at $294,000 after buying an additional 374 shares during the period. Finally, Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of The Aaron’s in the first quarter valued at $239,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.33% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered The Aaron’s from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, July 5th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $25.80.

NYSE:AAN opened at $28.51 on Wednesday. The Aaron’s Company, Inc. has a 52-week low of $16.20 and a 52-week high of $37.49. The firm has a market cap of $931.51 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.44. The business’s fifty day moving average is $27.46 and its 200 day moving average is $29.66.

The Aaron’s (NYSE:AAN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 26th. The company reported $1.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.68 by $0.37. The company had revenue of $467.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $444.88 million. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.18 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that The Aaron’s Company, Inc. will post 3.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 5th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 16th were paid a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 15th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.40%. The Aaron’s’s dividend payout ratio is currently 13.25%.

In other The Aaron’s news, Director John W. Robinson sold 14,280 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.76, for a total value of $396,412.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 2.54% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Headquartered in Atlanta, The Aaron’s Company, Inc (NYSE: AAN) is a leading, technology-enabled, omnichannel provider of lease-purchase solutions. Aaron’s engages in direct-to-consumer sales and lease ownership of furniture, appliances, consumer electronics and accessories through its approximately 1,300 company-operated and franchised stores in 47 states and Canada, as well as its e-commerce platform, Aarons.com.

