Gamco Investors INC. ET AL Sells 3,000 Shares of Hawaiian Electric Industries, Inc. (NYSE:HE)

Gamco Investors INC. ET AL cut its stake in Hawaiian Electric Industries, Inc. (NYSE:HE) by 5.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 49,200 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 3,000 shares during the period. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL’s holdings in Hawaiian Electric Industries were worth $2,080,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. bought a new stake in Hawaiian Electric Industries in the 2nd quarter valued at $29,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Hawaiian Electric Industries by 1,333.3% in the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 731 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 680 shares during the period. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new stake in Hawaiian Electric Industries in the 2nd quarter valued at $50,000. Eaton Vance Management bought a new stake in Hawaiian Electric Industries in the 1st quarter valued at $58,000. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Hawaiian Electric Industries by 66.3% in the 2nd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,503 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $64,000 after purchasing an additional 599 shares during the period. 52.63% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Hawaiian Electric Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $43.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, October 11th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Hawaiian Electric Industries presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $38.80.

Shares of HE stock opened at $41.40 on Wednesday. Hawaiian Electric Industries, Inc. has a 52-week low of $31.83 and a 52-week high of $45.97. The stock has a market cap of $4.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.65, a P/E/G ratio of 2.66 and a beta of 0.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.07 and a current ratio of 0.07. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $42.39 and a 200-day moving average of $42.92.

Hawaiian Electric Industries (NYSE:HE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 9th. The utilities provider reported $0.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.38 by $0.20. Hawaiian Electric Industries had a net margin of 9.39% and a return on equity of 10.51%. The company had revenue of $680.26 million during the quarter. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Hawaiian Electric Industries, Inc. will post 2.15 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 19th were given a dividend of $0.34 per share. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.29%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 18th. Hawaiian Electric Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 75.14%.

Hawaiian Electric Industries Profile

Hawaiian Electric Industries, Inc is a holding company, which engages in power, financial, and renewable and sustainable infrastructure investment businesses. It operates through the following segments: Electric Utility, Bank, and Other. The Electric Utility segment offers essential electric service in the islands of Oahu, Hawaii, and Maui, Lanai, and Molokai.

