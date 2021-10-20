Gamco Investors INC. ET AL Trims Stock Holdings in Mattel, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAT)

Gamco Investors INC. ET AL trimmed its holdings in Mattel, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAT) by 40.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 101,900 shares of the company’s stock after selling 68,100 shares during the quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL’s holdings in Mattel were worth $2,048,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of MAT. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its holdings in Mattel by 5.0% during the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 15,220 shares of the company’s stock worth $305,000 after purchasing an additional 724 shares during the period. Estate Counselors LLC increased its holdings in Mattel by 2.0% during the 2nd quarter. Estate Counselors LLC now owns 52,850 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,062,000 after purchasing an additional 1,050 shares during the period. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. purchased a new position in Mattel during the 2nd quarter worth $76,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd increased its holdings in Mattel by 101.1% during the 2nd quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 3,016 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,000 after purchasing an additional 1,516 shares during the period. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors increased its holdings in Mattel by 105.7% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,450 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,000 after purchasing an additional 1,773 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.80% of the company’s stock.

Mattel stock opened at $20.33 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.38, a current ratio of 1.94 and a quick ratio of 1.21. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.86 and a beta of 1.51. Mattel, Inc. has a 1-year low of $12.44 and a 1-year high of $23.31. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $20.46 and a 200-day moving average price of $20.56.

Mattel (NASDAQ:MAT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 27th. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.03) by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $1.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $885.39 million. Mattel had a return on equity of 89.86% and a net margin of 6.32%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 40.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.26) EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Mattel, Inc. will post 1.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have commented on MAT shares. DA Davidson raised their price objective on Mattel from $28.50 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on Mattel from $27.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. KeyCorp lifted their price target on Mattel from $24.00 to $27.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price target on Mattel from $24.00 to $22.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Mattel from a “strong-buy” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $21.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, September 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Mattel presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $23.10.

Mattel Company Profile

Mattel, Inc is a global children’s entertainment company that specializes in the design and production of toys and consumer products. The company engages consumers through its portfolio of iconic franchises, including Barbie, Hot Wheels, American Girl, Fisher-Price, Thomas & Friends, UNO and MEGA. It operates through the following segments: North America, International and American Girl.

