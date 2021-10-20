Game.com (GTC) Price Tops $0.0043 on Exchanges

Game.com (CURRENCY:GTC) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on October 20th. One Game.com coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0043 or 0.00000007 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Game.com has a total market cap of $3.30 million and $54,600.00 worth of Game.com was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Game.com has traded 5.5% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Starname (IOV) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $4,099.30 or 0.08159023 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001523 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $27.74 or 0.00042262 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 8.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.58 or 0.00002405 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $128.21 or 0.00195299 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 9.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $62.32 or 0.00094936 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001523 BTC.

Game.com Profile

GTC is a coin. Its genesis date was October 11th, 2017. Game.com’s total supply is 2,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 761,444,190 coins. Game.com’s official Twitter account is @gelert . Game.com’s official message board is medium.com/@Game.com . The official website for Game.com is game.com

According to CryptoCompare, “Game is an Ethereum-based gaming platform. GTC is an ERC20 token that acts as a medium of exchange on the Game's ecosystem. “

Buying and Selling Game.com

