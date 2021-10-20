GAN Limited to Post Q3 2021 Earnings of ($0.11) Per Share, Jefferies Financial Group Forecasts (NASDAQ:GAN)

GAN Limited (NASDAQ:GAN) – Research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group decreased their Q3 2021 earnings per share estimates for GAN in a report issued on Sunday, October 17th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst D. Katz now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of ($0.11) for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of ($0.08). Jefferies Financial Group has a “Buy” rating and a $21.00 price target on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for GAN’s Q4 2021 earnings at ($0.13) EPS, FY2021 earnings at ($0.41) EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at ($0.02) EPS, FY2022 earnings at ($0.07) EPS and FY2023 earnings at $0.16 EPS.

GAN (NASDAQ:GAN) last issued its earnings results on Monday, August 16th. The company reported ($0.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.01) by ($0.06). GAN had a negative return on equity of 10.87% and a negative net margin of 24.01%. The firm had revenue of $34.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $34.53 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.33) EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 316.9% compared to the same quarter last year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded GAN from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday.

NASDAQ GAN opened at $16.03 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $673.55 million, a PE ratio of -27.17 and a beta of 1.19. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $15.72 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $16.62. GAN has a fifty-two week low of $13.04 and a fifty-two week high of $31.81.

In related news, EVP Simon Knock sold 25,066 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.00, for a total transaction of $451,188.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 25,066 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $451,188. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Dermot S. Smurfit purchased 18,100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 19th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $13.85 per share, for a total transaction of $250,685.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 180,100 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,494,385. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 125,085 shares of company stock valued at $2,251,364. Company insiders own 9.14% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of GAN. Primecap Management Co. CA increased its holdings in shares of GAN by 155.7% during the second quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 2,769,532 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,531,000 after purchasing an additional 1,686,332 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of GAN by 36.8% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,256,611 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,098,000 after purchasing an additional 607,192 shares during the period. Zimmer Partners LP increased its holdings in shares of GAN by 56.8% during the second quarter. Zimmer Partners LP now owns 1,725,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,359,000 after purchasing an additional 625,009 shares during the period. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC increased its holdings in shares of GAN by 16.1% during the second quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 690,128 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,346,000 after purchasing an additional 95,619 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of GAN by 17.0% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 545,140 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,962,000 after purchasing an additional 79,176 shares during the period. 48.25% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Gan (UK) Ltd. engages in the development and supply of Internet gaming enterprise software-as-a-service solutions. It operates through the Real Money Gaming Operations and Simulated Gaming Operations segments. The company was founded by David McDowell and Kevin O’Neal in 2002 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

