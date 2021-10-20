Garmin (GRMN) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Garmin (NASDAQ:GRMN) will issue its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Wednesday, October 27th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $1.27 per share for the quarter. Garmin has set its FY 2021 guidance at $5.500-$5.500 EPS.Parties interested in participating in the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Garmin (NASDAQ:GRMN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.23 by $0.45. Garmin had a return on equity of 21.68% and a net margin of 24.36%. The business had revenue of $1.33 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.07 billion. On average, analysts expect Garmin to post $6 EPS for the current fiscal year and $6 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get Garmin alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:GRMN opened at $159.53 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $30.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.98, a P/E/G ratio of 4.53 and a beta of 0.99. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $166.35 and its 200-day simple moving average is $152.03. Garmin has a 52-week low of $97.47 and a 52-week high of $178.80.

Several research firms recently commented on GRMN. Bank of America lowered Garmin from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $155.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, June 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on Garmin from $140.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Garmin from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $163.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, October 5th. Tigress Financial reiterated a “strong-buy” rating and issued a $198.00 target price (up from $174.00) on shares of Garmin in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Garmin from $138.00 to $147.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $155.86.

In other news, CEO Clifton A. Pemble sold 2,333 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $165.00, for a total value of $384,945.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Sean Biddlecombe sold 405 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $161.14, for a total value of $65,261.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 21.39% of the company’s stock.

About Garmin

Garmin Ltd. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of navigation, communications and information devices, most of which are enabled by Global Positioning System (GPS) technology. It operates through the following five segments: Marine, Outdoor, Fitness, Auto and Aviation. The Marine segment manufactures and offers recreational marine electronics such as cartography, Sounders, Radar, Autopilot Systems and Sailing.

See Also: What are the Benefits of Index Funds?



Receive News & Ratings for Garmin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Garmin and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.