GasLog Partners (GLOP) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

GasLog Partners (NYSE:GLOP) will be issuing its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Wednesday, October 27th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.32 per share for the quarter. Parties interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

GasLog Partners (NYSE:GLOP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The shipping company reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.24 by ($0.14). The firm had revenue of $70.35 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $72.28 million. GasLog Partners had a net margin of 24.40% and a return on equity of 12.11%. On average, analysts expect GasLog Partners to post $1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get GasLog Partners alerts:

Shares of NYSE GLOP opened at $4.66 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.74. The stock has a market capitalization of $231.10 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.24 and a beta of 2.84. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $4.25 and its 200 day simple moving average is $3.76. GasLog Partners has a 52-week low of $2.10 and a 52-week high of $5.93.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 12th. Investors of record on Monday, August 9th were issued a $0.01 dividend. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.86%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 6th. GasLog Partners’s payout ratio is 3.10%.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut GasLog Partners from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Jefferies Financial Group cut GasLog Partners from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have assigned a hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $3.56.

GasLog Partners Company Profile

GasLog Partners LP engages in the owning, operating, and acquiring of liquefied natural gas (LNG) carriers which engages in LNG transportation under multi-year charters. The company was founded on January 23, 2014 and is headquartered in Piraeus, Greece.

Featured Story: What is the Federal Reserve?



Receive News & Ratings for GasLog Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GasLog Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.