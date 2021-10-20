Gates Industrial Corp PLC (NYSE:GTES) Position Trimmed by Bank of New York Mellon Corp

Bank of New York Mellon Corp trimmed its holdings in shares of Gates Industrial Corp PLC (NYSE:GTES) by 29.4% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 393,086 shares of the company’s stock after selling 163,974 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned about 0.14% of Gates Industrial worth $7,103,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its stake in Gates Industrial by 245.2% in the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,879 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 2,045 shares during the period. Panagora Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Gates Industrial in the 1st quarter worth approximately $120,000. Walleye Trading LLC acquired a new position in Gates Industrial in the 1st quarter worth approximately $169,000. Seelaus Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Gates Industrial in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $195,000. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in Gates Industrial in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $199,000.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the stock. TheStreet lowered shares of Gates Industrial from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Monday, September 13th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Gates Industrial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, October 11th. Robert W. Baird reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Gates Industrial in a research report on Wednesday, August 25th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Gates Industrial from $20.00 to $19.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. Finally, Evercore ISI began coverage on shares of Gates Industrial in a research report on Friday, September 3rd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $23.00 target price for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Gates Industrial presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $22.00.

In other news, major shareholder Blackstone Inc sold 28,750,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.36, for a total transaction of $441,600,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . 1.07% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Gates Industrial stock opened at $16.60 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $4.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.28 and a beta of 1.76. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $16.51 and its 200-day simple moving average is $17.23. The company has a current ratio of 2.52, a quick ratio of 1.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. Gates Industrial Corp PLC has a 1-year low of $10.98 and a 1-year high of $18.94.

Gates Industrial (NYSE:GTES) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, August 8th. The company reported $0.42 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.37 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $915.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $907.86 million. Gates Industrial had a net margin of 6.98% and a return on equity of 11.21%. Gates Industrial’s revenue for the quarter was up 58.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.03 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Gates Industrial Corp PLC will post 1.29 earnings per share for the current year.

Gates Industrial Company Profile

Gates Industrial Corporation PLC designs and manufactures power transmission equipment. Its products serves harsh and hazardous industries such as agriculture, construction, manufacturing and energy, to everyday consumer applications such as printers, power washers, automatic doors and vacuum cleaners and virtually every form of transportation.

