GCN Coin (GCN) 1-Day Volume Hits $29.00

GCN Coin (CURRENCY:GCN) traded down 40.2% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on October 20th. GCN Coin has a market capitalization of $88,051.63 and approximately $29.00 worth of GCN Coin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One GCN Coin coin can now be bought for about $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, GCN Coin has traded 56.2% lower against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get GCN Coin alerts:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00000385 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 10% higher against the dollar and now trades at $207.00 or 0.00314656 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $3.09 or 0.00004694 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.73 or 0.00001103 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded up 7.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0254 or 0.00000039 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $3.68 or 0.00010892 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00000566 BTC.

Presearch (PRE) traded up 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00000492 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.24 or 0.00001891 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded 4.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0571 or 0.00000087 BTC.

GCN Coin Coin Profile

GCN Coin (GCN) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. GCN Coin’s total supply is 172,076,810,000 coins. The Reddit community for GCN Coin is https://reddit.com/r/GCNCoin . The official message board for GCN Coin is gcn-coin.proboards.com . The official website for GCN Coin is gcn.zone . GCN Coin’s official Twitter account is @GCNcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “gCn Coin is a Scrypt PoW cryptocurrency with a 200 billion supply. “

Buying and Selling GCN Coin

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as GCN Coin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade GCN Coin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy GCN Coin using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for GCN Coin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for GCN Coin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.