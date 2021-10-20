Gecina (GECFF) and Its Peers Financial Review

Gecina (OTCMKTS: GECFF) is one of 72 public companies in the “Real estate” industry, but how does it contrast to its rivals? We will compare Gecina to related companies based on the strength of its analyst recommendations, risk, institutional ownership, valuation, earnings, dividends and profitability.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

46.3% of shares of all “Real estate” companies are owned by institutional investors. 20.0% of shares of all “Real estate” companies are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

This table compares Gecina and its rivals revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Gecina $751.54 million $176.86 million 58.28 Gecina Competitors $1.25 billion $58.66 million -25.81

Gecina’s rivals have higher revenue, but lower earnings than Gecina. Gecina is trading at a higher price-to-earnings ratio than its rivals, indicating that it is currently more expensive than other companies in its industry.

Profitability

This table compares Gecina and its rivals’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Gecina N/A N/A N/A Gecina Competitors -3.11% 13.51% 2.91%

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and recommmendations for Gecina and its rivals, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Gecina 1 3 5 0 2.44 Gecina Competitors 302 948 1155 31 2.38

Gecina presently has a consensus price target of $158.34, suggesting a potential upside of 13.20%. As a group, “Real estate” companies have a potential upside of 0.96%. Given Gecina’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, research analysts clearly believe Gecina is more favorable than its rivals.

Volatility and Risk

Gecina has a beta of 0.81, indicating that its share price is 19% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Gecina’s rivals have a beta of 0.78, indicating that their average share price is 22% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Gecina beats its rivals on 7 of the 13 factors compared.

About Gecina

Gecina SA is a real estate investment trust, which owns, manages, and develops property holdings. It focuses on the acquisition of land, construction of buildings, financing of the acquisition and construction operations, and sale of real estate rights or properties. It operates through the following segments: Commercial, Residential, Student Residences, and Other Sectors. The Other Sectors segment includes financial leasing, real estate trading and the operation of hotel companies. The company was founded on January 14, 1959 and is headquartered in Paris, France.

