Geeq (GEEQ) Market Capitalization Reaches $9.07 Million

Geeq (CURRENCY:GEEQ) traded down 0.7% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 23:00 PM ET on October 20th. One Geeq coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.88 or 0.00001361 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Geeq has traded 24.2% higher against the US dollar. Geeq has a total market cap of $9.07 million and approximately $184,484.00 worth of Geeq was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Starname (IOV) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4,099.30 or 0.08159023 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001538 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $27.62 or 0.00042501 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.55 or 0.00002387 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 4.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $127.23 or 0.00195764 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 8.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $61.46 or 0.00094560 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001539 BTC.

Geeq Coin Profile

Geeq (CRYPTO:GEEQ) is a coin. Geeq’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 10,247,222 coins. Geeq’s official Twitter account is @GeeqOfficial and its Facebook page is accessible here . Geeq’s official website is geeq.io . Geeq’s official message board is geeq.io/category/news

According to CryptoCompare, “Geeq is based on a new blockchain consensus protocol called Proof of Honesty(PoH). PoH empowers users who hold tokens on the platform to determine for themselves whether the network of validating nodes is behaving honestly. This allows Geeq to provide 99% Byzantine Fault Tolerance (BFT) while delivering rapid transaction finality at extremely low transactions cost. An additional protocol based on economic mechanism design gives Geeq Strategically Provable Security (SPS). “

Buying and Selling Geeq

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Geeq directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Geeq should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Geeq using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

