Gemini Dollar (GUSD) Trading 0.2% Higher Over Last Week

Gemini Dollar (CURRENCY:GUSD) traded up 0.2% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on October 20th. Gemini Dollar has a market capitalization of $120.85 million and $15.58 million worth of Gemini Dollar was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Gemini Dollar has traded 0.2% higher against the US dollar. One Gemini Dollar coin can currently be bought for about $1.00 or 0.00001514 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Starname (IOV) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4,099.30 or 0.08159023 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001519 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 6.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $27.78 or 0.00042214 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 7.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.57 or 0.00002380 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $129.05 or 0.00196091 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 9.5% against the dollar and now trades at $62.29 or 0.00094655 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001519 BTC.

Gemini Dollar Profile

Gemini Dollar is a coin. Its genesis date was September 9th, 2018. Gemini Dollar’s total supply is 121,268,189 coins. The official website for Gemini Dollar is gemini.com/dollar . Gemini Dollar’s official Twitter account is @GeminiDotCom and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Gemini Dollar is /r/Gemini and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Gemini Dollar’s official message board is gemini.com/blog

According to CryptoCompare, “Gemini is a licensed digital asset financial platform. It enables users with the ability to trade (buy/sell), and store digital assets by granting them the access to custody services and a crypto marketplace. Gemini platform works under the regulatory oversight of the New York State Department of Financial Services. The GUSD token is an Ethereum-based (ERC-20) cryptocurrency developed by Gemini. It is a stable coin which is attached to the USD, giving it the stability of fiat along with the advantages of cryptocurrency. “

Buying and Selling Gemini Dollar

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Gemini Dollar directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Gemini Dollar should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Gemini Dollar using one of the exchanges listed above.

