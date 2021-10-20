Gemini Therapeutics, Inc. to Post Q3 2021 Earnings of ($0.39) Per Share, SVB Leerink Forecasts (NASDAQ:GMTX)

Gemini Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:GMTX) – Investment analysts at SVB Leerink raised their Q3 2021 earnings per share estimates for shares of Gemini Therapeutics in a research report issued to clients and investors on Sunday, October 17th. SVB Leerink analyst M. Goodman now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of ($0.39) for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of ($0.40). SVB Leerink currently has a “Buy” rating on the stock. SVB Leerink also issued estimates for Gemini Therapeutics’ Q4 2021 earnings at ($0.34) EPS, FY2021 earnings at ($1.70) EPS, FY2022 earnings at ($1.70) EPS, FY2023 earnings at ($1.70) EPS, FY2024 earnings at ($1.65) EPS and FY2025 earnings at ($1.45) EPS.

Gemini Therapeutics (NASDAQ:GMTX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 12th. The company reported ($0.38) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.37) by ($0.01).

GMTX has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Gemini Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price target on Gemini Therapeutics from $20.00 to $18.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $21.50.

Gemini Therapeutics stock opened at $3.56 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $4.18 and a 200 day moving average price of $7.39. Gemini Therapeutics has a 52 week low of $3.22 and a 52 week high of $19.08. The company has a current ratio of 14.89, a quick ratio of 14.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new position in shares of Gemini Therapeutics in the 1st quarter valued at about $41,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Gemini Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter valued at about $81,000. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its stake in shares of Gemini Therapeutics by 344.0% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 15,398 shares of the company’s stock valued at $99,000 after purchasing an additional 11,930 shares in the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund acquired a new position in shares of Gemini Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter valued at about $121,000. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers acquired a new position in shares of Gemini Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter valued at about $125,000. 59.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Gemini Therapeutics Company Profile

Gemini Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical stage precision medicine company, engages in developing various therapeutic compounds for treating genetically defined age-related macular degeneration (AMD) and linked ocular disorders. Its lead candidate is GEM103, a recombinant form of the human complement factor H protein that is in a Phase 2a trials in dry AMD patients with a complement factor H protein risk variant.

