Genco Shipping & Trading (NYSE:GNK) Trading Down 3.6%

Genco Shipping & Trading Limited (NYSE:GNK)’s share price fell 3.6% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $17.55 and last traded at $17.55. 448 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 100% from the average session volume of 865,405 shares. The stock had previously closed at $18.20.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on GNK. HC Wainwright began coverage on shares of Genco Shipping & Trading in a report on Monday, September 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $30.00 target price on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on shares of Genco Shipping & Trading from $20.00 to $24.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 30th. BTIG Research assumed coverage on shares of Genco Shipping & Trading in a research note on Monday, September 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $26.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Genco Shipping & Trading from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $21.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 6th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $41.57.

The company has a market capitalization of $751.15 million, a PE ratio of -14.33 and a beta of 1.00. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $19.12 and its 200 day simple moving average is $17.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 2.05 and a current ratio of 2.33.

Genco Shipping & Trading (NYSE:GNK) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The shipping company reported $0.75 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $84.31 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $75.51 million. Genco Shipping & Trading had a negative net margin of 13.53% and a positive return on equity of 5.87%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Genco Shipping & Trading Limited will post 3.17 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 25th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 17th were given a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 16th. This is a positive change from Genco Shipping & Trading’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.05. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.23%. Genco Shipping & Trading’s payout ratio is currently -114.29%.

In related news, CAO Joseph Adamo sold 2,739 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.34, for a total value of $58,450.26. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 3,992 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $85,189.28. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Cayman Gp Ltd. Ccp II sold 675,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.09, for a total transaction of $12,210,750.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 923,739 shares of company stock worth $16,667,820 over the last quarter. Insiders own 2.07% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. IFP Advisors Inc acquired a new position in Genco Shipping & Trading in the 3rd quarter valued at about $316,000. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC increased its stake in shares of Genco Shipping & Trading by 8.7% during the 2nd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 49,730 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $939,000 after acquiring an additional 3,985 shares during the last quarter. Wexford Capital LP acquired a new position in shares of Genco Shipping & Trading during the 2nd quarter valued at about $2,279,000. Zacks Investment Management acquired a new position in shares of Genco Shipping & Trading during the 2nd quarter valued at about $251,000. Finally, Invesco Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Genco Shipping & Trading by 724.9% during the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 364,999 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $6,891,000 after acquiring an additional 320,749 shares during the last quarter. 70.27% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Genco Shipping & Trading Ltd. is an international ship owning company, which engages in the transportation of iron ore, coal, grain, steel products and other drybulk cargoes. It operates through the ocean transportation of drybulk cargoes worldwide through the ownership and operation of drybulk carrier vessels segment.

