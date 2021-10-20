General Dynamics (GD) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

General Dynamics (NYSE:GD) will be announcing its earnings results before the market opens on Wednesday, October 27th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $2.97 per share for the quarter. Investors interested in listening to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

General Dynamics (NYSE:GD) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The aerospace company reported $2.61 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.52 by $0.09. General Dynamics had a net margin of 8.52% and a return on equity of 21.50%. The firm had revenue of $9.22 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.23 billion. On average, analysts expect General Dynamics to post $11 EPS for the current fiscal year and $13 EPS for the next fiscal year.

NYSE GD opened at $208.62 on Wednesday. General Dynamics has a twelve month low of $129.17 and a twelve month high of $209.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.44. The stock has a market cap of $58.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.17, a PEG ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 1.14. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $199.47 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $193.07.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 8th will be given a dividend of $1.19 per share. This represents a $4.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.28%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 7th. General Dynamics’s payout ratio is 43.27%.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on GD shares. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on shares of General Dynamics from $182.00 to $198.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of General Dynamics from $216.00 to $220.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Cowen restated a “buy” rating on shares of General Dynamics in a report on Monday, August 9th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of General Dynamics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $208.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of General Dynamics from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $176.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, September 23rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $208.45.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in General Dynamics stock. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 41,070 shares of the aerospace company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,685,000. 85.22% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

General Dynamics Corp. is an aerospace and defense company, which engages in the provision of tanks, rockets, missiles, submarines, warships, fighters and electronics to all of the military services. It operates through the following segments: Aerospace, Combat Systems, Information Technology, and Marine Systems.

