General Motors (GM) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

General Motors (NYSE:GM) (TSE:GMM.U) will be issuing its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Wednesday, October 27th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.66 per share for the quarter. General Motors has set its FY 2021 guidance at $5.400-$6.400 EPS.Persons that wish to listen to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

General Motors (NYSE:GM) (TSE:GMM.U) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The auto manufacturer reported $1.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.89 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $34.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $29.66 billion. General Motors had a return on equity of 25.11% and a net margin of 9.13%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 103.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.50) earnings per share. On average, analysts expect General Motors to post $6 EPS for the current fiscal year and $7 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get General Motors alerts:

GM opened at $56.85 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $52.07 and a 200-day moving average of $55.98. The firm has a market capitalization of $82.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.58, a PEG ratio of 0.81 and a beta of 1.28. General Motors has a 12-month low of $33.55 and a 12-month high of $64.30. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in General Motors stock. Morgan Stanley grew its position in General Motors (NYSE:GM) (TSE:GMM.U) by 12.3% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 13,170,806 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,438,326 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned 0.91% of General Motors worth $779,317,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. 79.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on GM. Bank of America increased their target price on General Motors from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 16th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price objective on General Motors from $62.00 to $59.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Sunday, September 26th. Zacks Investment Research lowered General Motors from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $58.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Monday, August 9th. UBS Group increased their price objective on General Motors from $75.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 29th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group cut their price objective on General Motors from $68.00 to $53.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, General Motors has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $68.32.

About General Motors

General Motors Co engages in the designing, manufacturing, and selling of cars, trucks and automobile parts. It also provides automotive financing services through General Motors Financial Company, Inc The firm operates through the following segments: GM North America, GM International, Cruise and GM Financial.

Further Reading: What is a trade deficit?

Receive News & Ratings for General Motors Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for General Motors and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.