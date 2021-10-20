Genesco Inc. (NYSE:GCO) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $572.75 Million

Wall Street analysts expect Genesco Inc. (NYSE:GCO) to report $572.75 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Genesco’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $563.50 million to $582.00 million. Genesco posted sales of $479.28 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 19.5%. The firm is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Friday, December 3rd.

On average, analysts expect that Genesco will report full-year sales of $2.38 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $2.34 billion to $2.42 billion. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will report sales of $2.46 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.43 billion to $2.50 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Genesco.

Genesco (NYSE:GCO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, September 1st. The company reported $1.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.03 by $1.02. Genesco had a return on equity of 14.38% and a net margin of 5.30%. The business had revenue of $555.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $522.36 million. During the same period last year, the business posted ($1.23) EPS. The business’s revenue was up 41.9% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on GCO shares. TheStreet raised Genesco from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 15th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Genesco from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $64.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, September 8th. Finally, Pivotal Research lifted their price target on Genesco from $72.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 24th.

Shares of GCO stock opened at $58.43 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $882.82 million, a PE ratio of 7.24 and a beta of 2.25. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $60.10 and a 200-day simple moving average of $57.11. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. Genesco has a 52-week low of $17.54 and a 52-week high of $67.26.

In other news, VP Daniel E. Ewoldsen sold 1,836 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.91, for a total value of $117,338.76. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Thomas George acquired 1,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 7th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $55.96 per share, for a total transaction of $100,728.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief financial officer now directly owns 1,800 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $100,728. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 4.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. State of Alaska Department of Revenue increased its holdings in Genesco by 1.9% in the second quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 9,826 shares of the company’s stock valued at $625,000 after buying an additional 185 shares during the last quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Genesco by 3.8% during the second quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 9,733 shares of the company’s stock worth $620,000 after purchasing an additional 356 shares during the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System grew its holdings in shares of Genesco by 6.3% during the third quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 6,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $393,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE grew its holdings in shares of Genesco by 127.0% during the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 831 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 465 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in shares of Genesco by 15.5% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,776 shares of the company’s stock worth $240,000 after purchasing an additional 507 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.09% of the company’s stock.

Genesco, Inc engages in the retail and sale of footwear, apparel, and accessories. It operates through the following segments: Journeys Group, Schuh Group, Johnston & Murphy Group, and Licensed Brands. The Journeys Group segment comprise of the Journeys, Journeys Kidz, Shi by Journeys and Little Burgundy retail stores, catalog and e-commerce operations.

