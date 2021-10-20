Genesis Emerging Markets Fund (LON:GSS) Share Price Crosses Below Fifty Day Moving Average of $875.10

Genesis Emerging Markets Fund (LON:GSS)’s stock price passed below its 50 day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of GBX 875.10 ($11.43) and traded as low as GBX 845 ($11.04). Genesis Emerging Markets Fund shares last traded at GBX 845 ($11.04), with a volume of 32,671 shares traded.

The business has a 50 day moving average of GBX 875.10 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 896.86. The stock has a market cap of £1.06 billion and a PE ratio of 6.01.

Genesis Emerging Markets Fund Company Profile (LON:GSS)

Genesis Emerging Markets Fund is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched by Genesis Asset Managers, LLP. The fund is managed by Genesis Investment Management, LLP. It invests in the public equity markets of emerging countries across the globe. The fund invests in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

Recommended Story: What impact do institutional investors have on markets?

Receive News & Ratings for Genesis Emerging Markets Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Genesis Emerging Markets Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.