GenesisX (XGS) Achieves Market Cap of $62,468.02

GenesisX (CURRENCY:XGS) traded up 35.7% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 0:00 AM ET on October 20th. During the last seven days, GenesisX has traded down 18.4% against the US dollar. One GenesisX coin can now be purchased for $0.0052 or 0.00000008 BTC on major exchanges. GenesisX has a total market capitalization of $62,468.02 and $75.00 worth of GenesisX was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

About GenesisX

GenesisX (XGS) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the XEVAN hashing algorithm. GenesisX’s total supply is 11,999,636 coins. The Reddit community for GenesisX is /r/Genesisxofficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for GenesisX is genesisx.net . GenesisX’s official Twitter account is @GenesisX_XGS and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “GenesisX is PoS cryptocurrency based on the Xevan algorithm. GenesisX features a second layer network of masternodes that process private and near-instant transactions. “

GenesisX Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as GenesisX directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade GenesisX should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase GenesisX using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

