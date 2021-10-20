Genius Sports (NYSE:GENI) Shares Up 7.2%

Genius Sports Limited (NYSE:GENI)’s share price shot up 7.2% on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $19.31 and last traded at $19.28. 26,514 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 98% from the average session volume of 1,462,428 shares. The stock had previously closed at $17.98.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on GENI. B. Riley began coverage on shares of Genius Sports in a research report on Friday, September 10th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $29.00 target price on shares of Genius Sports in a research report on Thursday, September 23rd. Citigroup began coverage on shares of Genius Sports in a research report on Monday, October 11th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $22.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Genius Sports from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 23rd. Finally, UBS Group began coverage on shares of Genius Sports in a research report on Monday, October 11th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $18.00 price objective on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $26.00.

The business’s 50-day moving average is $18.90.

Genius Sports (NYSE:GENI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, September 7th. The company reported ($3.08) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.91) by ($2.17). The company had revenue of $55.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $53.75 million. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 108.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that Genius Sports Limited will post -0.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Amitell Capital Pte Ltd bought a new stake in Genius Sports in the second quarter worth approximately $1,242,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC bought a new stake in Genius Sports in the second quarter worth approximately $11,998,000. Axiom Investors LLC DE acquired a new stake in shares of Genius Sports in the second quarter worth $2,065,000. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership acquired a new stake in shares of Genius Sports in the second quarter worth $52,251,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Genius Sports in the second quarter worth $13,706,000. 43.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Genius Sports (NYSE:GENI)

Genius Sports Limited develops and sells technology-led products and services to the sports, sports betting, and sports media industries. It offers technology infrastructure for the collection, integration, and distribution of live data of sports leagues; streaming solutions, comprising of technology, automatic production, and distribution for sports to commercialize video footage of their games; and end-to-end integrity services to sports leagues, such as full-time active monitoring technology, which uses mathematical algorithms to identify and flag suspicious betting activity in global betting markets, as well as full suite of online and offline educational and consultancy services.

