Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC) Shares Bought by Northern Trust Corp

Northern Trust Corp raised its position in shares of Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC) by 0.6% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,621,670 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after buying an additional 9,098 shares during the quarter. Northern Trust Corp owned 1.13% of Genuine Parts worth $205,094,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of GPC. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC lifted its stake in Genuine Parts by 179.3% during the first quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 243 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 156 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new stake in Genuine Parts during the first quarter valued at about $44,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC lifted its stake in Genuine Parts by 280.6% during the second quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 373 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 275 shares in the last quarter. Sandy Spring Bank lifted its stake in Genuine Parts by 147.4% during the second quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 423 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $54,000 after buying an additional 252 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Strategic Blueprint LLC purchased a new stake in Genuine Parts during the second quarter valued at about $54,000. 76.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Genuine Parts alerts:

In other news, Director John R. Holder acquired 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 13th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $124.93 per share, for a total transaction of $249,860.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 17,482 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,184,026.26. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 2.50% of the company’s stock.

NYSE GPC opened at $127.79 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $123.25 and a 200-day simple moving average of $125.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 1.18 and a quick ratio of 0.62. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 1.11. Genuine Parts has a 52-week low of $88.99 and a 52-week high of $135.93.

Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The specialty retailer reported $1.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.54 by $0.20. The business had revenue of $4.78 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.34 billion. Genuine Parts had a net margin of 4.55% and a return on equity of 28.92%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.32 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 25.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Genuine Parts will post 6.4 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 1st. Investors of record on Friday, September 3rd were issued a $0.815 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 2nd. This represents a $3.26 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.55%. Genuine Parts’s dividend payout ratio is currently 61.86%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Genuine Parts from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $135.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $129.17.

Genuine Parts Profile

Genuine Parts Co engages in the distribution of automotive and industrial replacement parts. It operates through the following segments: Automotive Parts Group and Industrial Parts Group. The Automotive Parts Group segment distributes replacement parts, other than body parts for substantially all makes and models of automobiles, trucks, and other vehicles.

See Also: How a Strangle Strategy is different from a Straddle Strategy

Receive News & Ratings for Genuine Parts Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Genuine Parts and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.